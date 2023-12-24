Carni Mas 5 returns to Dominica, Triple Kay to perform

Carni Mas 5 is all set to celebrate the 5 years of mas after Christmas in Dominica on December 26, 2023, at Old Coca-Cola Factory, Roseau

Roseau, Dominica: Carni Mas 5 is all set to celebrate the 5 years of mas after Christmas in Dominica on December 26, 2023, at the Old Coca-Cola Factory, Roseau. The day will be considered as boxing day 2023, starting at 3 pm and ending at noon.

The prominent national boxers of Dominica will participate in the event and celebrate their culture and heritage. They will compete against each other and entertain the audience with proper mas vibes.

Carni Mas 5 is the national event celebrated every year in Dominica to showcase the perfect picture of the customs and rituals of the country. All citizens use the platform and groom the vibes of the entertaining performers, displaying the musical heritage of Dominica.

Triple Kay International is the popular musician and band of the Caribbean with its great popularity across the globe. From his music beats to soca vibes, the band has ruled over several stages in countries like St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada for so many years. Now, Dominica will welcome the band for the staging of the national event.

Taffy is another musician in the lineup for the event of Dominica. The artist is lauded for his dedicated life to perfecting his craft and captivating audiences around the world with his mesmerizing voice and heartfelt lyrics. He will now perform at the annual event of the country.

Gwada G is another name on the list of the lineup for Dominica. He is known for his energetic performances and genre-bending sound. He has redefined the boundaries of music.

Kenny G is a jazz quintet that is guaranteed to transport the audience to another era of music. With his smooth sound, people will feel relaxed and laud the incredible talent in the music.

A Calypso Monarch 2023, Trilla G will also perform in Carni Mas 5 of Dominica. He is known for his two songs such as “Dick Taylor Ship” and “De Boy Cut”. The bouyon and kaiso artist defeated the 2020 King Jaydee during his first Calypso monarch competition.

Unstoppable DJs are all set to promote the mas culture of Dominica at the event. An international star has gained huge appreciation for his contribution to the music industry. He will be a great feature in the event of Dominica and enhance the music experience of the tourists.

Besides this, Nice, EHS (Go Fast), Reco, DJMJ, TRIHH, DJ Realboss and DJ Cut will also perform at the event on December 26, 2023.

The entry ticket for the regular tourists will be $40. The ticket will be sold at Gate at $60. Besides this, the $275 will be charged for the VIP with all-inclusive, no gate sales.