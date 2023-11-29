Caribcation Saint Lucia announces Snap and Win a Trip initiative for Barbados

Under the campaign, the country introduced a branded bus that will traverse the streets of Barbados until December 13, 2023

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Snap and Win a Trip to Saint Lucia has been unveiled as part of the Caribcation initiative. Under the campaign, the country introduced a branded bus that will traverse the streets of Barbados until December 13, 2023.

The campaign has ignited excitement and engagement to win the prize of an all-inclusive weekend for two in Saint Lucia with flights. The initiative will bring the stunning allure of Saint Lucia to the market of Barbados.

It will enhance the connectivity between the Caribbean region and the two nations. The initiative is about to experience a delightful treat. The convenience of daily direct flights from Barbados will make the tourists embark on a Caribcation adventure to Saint Lucia. The initiative has efficiently become accessible to the Caribbean market.

Barbados is known as the largest tourism market within the Caribbean region. The Caribcation Saint Lucia will offer an exceptional experience with a delightful treat.

How to enter and participate in the initiatives

The participants will have to Snap a Photo/Video to capture the Saint Lucia-branded bus in all its vibrancy.

There should be an Instagram Posting: Share your photo/video on Instagram (IG) and tag Barbados Travel, @caribcation, @TravelSaintLucia, and @Zoetrymarigotbay.

Use the Hashtag: Don’t forget to include Caribcation bus wrap in the post.

Tag A Plus One: Spread the excitement further by tagging your plus one in the comments.

To qualify for the grand prize of a trip for two to Saint Lucia, people have to follow several pages.

Besides this, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also announced some terms and conditions for the initiative.

Terms and Conditions

In order to be eligible for the initiative, the participants will have to follow several pages, including the marketing pages of Barbados and Saint Lucia.

The profile of the participan

