Caribbean’s first Banyan Tree Resort and Residences to be constructed in Bahamas

Bahamas: The first Banyan Tree Resort and Residences of the Caribbean is all set to be constructed in Bahamas as the work has commenced on the property in Bimini. The resort is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The construction will be led by owner and developer Rafael Reyes under the banner of Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE). The resort will offer a renowned hospitality experience with the exclusive brand Banyan Tree, which is known for its management and rental programs for private residences.

As per the reports, the marketing plan, architectural practices, sales, and construction are underway, and the design efforts for development are also being discussed. In addition to that, the 750-acre property will offer 54 custom water residences, a 50-key five-star hotel and Bonito Beach Club. It will feature bespoke services and amenities.

The second phase of the hotel will consist of a deepwater superyacht marina, which will also include a private 18-hole golf course and a members-only clubhouse. The developer of RIDGE, Rafael Reyes expressed pleasure and said that the world-class will build the resort and elevate Bimini.

He said that the focus of the project will be put on assembling a world-class team which will also highlight the offerings of the hidden gem of Bimini where the travellers will get the enhanced experience.

The private residences at the resort will be equipped with a waterfront and highly amenities, which will also be available in five custom layouts starting at $3.5M. Notably, each home will feature a private dock, nearby beach access and ample indoor/outdoor space which will offer exclusive relaxation and entertainment.

The residence will provide exclusive offerings to tourists from across the globe and celebrate the essence of Bimini through design that becomes hidden in the landscape. The natural beauty of the Bahamas will also be enhanced with the resort as it will boost the employment opportunities and welcome thousands of tourists from across the globe.