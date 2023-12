Caribbean Wave officially opens as a Restaurant and Lounge, Know menu

Caribbean Wave, a Jamaican Jerk Restaurant is now officially open as a restaurant and lounge. The restaurant is offering authentic Jamaican cuisine right in Lancaster City.

Caribbean Wave, a Jamaican Jerk Restaurant is now officially open as a restaurant and lounge. The restaurant is offering authentic Jamaican cuisine right in Lancaster City.

The restaurant is offering mouth-watering dishes with island spices and refreshing cocktails. The visitors can indulge in the vibrant flavours of the Caribbean.

Here is the menu of Caribbean Wave Restaurant and Lounge:

Lunch

Jerk chicken – $13.00 Jerk Catfish – $13.00 Curry chicken – $12.00 Curry goat – $14.00 Oxtail lunch – $19.00 Brown Stew Chicken – $12.00 Jerk Wings – $13.00

Salads

Jerk Chicken Salad – $13.00 Jerk Shrimp Salad – $17.00 Salmon Salad – $17.00

Jerk Chicken

Whole Jerk Chicken – $15.00 Half Jerk Chicken Mix – $10.00

Dinner

Jerk Chicken Dinner – $14.75 Curry Chicken Dinner – $13.00 Brown Stew Chicken – $13.00 Curry Goat Dinner- $20.00 Oxtail Dinner- $21.99 Jerk Wing Dinner- $14.00 Veggie Plate- 4 Slides – $12.00 Jerk Catfish – $17.00 Mango Stew Salmon – $19.75 Jerk Shrimp- $21.00 Curry Shrimp- $21.00 Stew shrimp – $21.00 Steamed snapper- $20.50 Brown stew snapper- $20.50 Escovitch Snapper: $19.00 Pumpkin Honey Shrimp Dinner: $21.00 Curry Steam Fish Dinner- $19.00 Pumpkin Stew Fish Dinner- $19.00 Honey Brown Stew Fish Dinner- $19.00 Pineapple Shrimp Boat- $21.99

Wings

6 – $11.00 10 – $16.00 12- $18.00

Sides

Red Beans and Rice – $8.50 (Sm), $12.50 (Lg) Mac and Cheese – $8.50 (Sm), $12.50 (Lg) Steam Cabbage – $8.50 (Sm), $12.50(Lg) Sweet Yams $8.50 (Sm), $12.50(Lg) Plantains – $7.00 (Sm), $10.00 (Lg) Collard greens -$8.50 (Sm), $12.50 (lg) Reggae Corn- $8.50 (Sm), $12.50 (Lg) Beef Patties – Mild or Spicy – $6.50 Extra Shrimp – $14.00

Desserts