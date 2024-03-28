Caribbean Village Cricket Programme to kick off on March 29, know deets

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines launched the “Caribbean Village Cricket Programme” on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the cricket culture across the region. The programme is designed with the T-10 format to celebrate the spirit of the community through cricket.

The event was launched following the success of “Culture in D’ Park”- a signature event of the Trinidad Carnival. The Caribbean Village Cricket Programme will focus on the culture and significance of cricket for the community. Several elements of the programme will be rolled out later this year, focusing on the enhancement of the cricket culture in the Caribbean region.

Caribbean Village Cricket will be kicked off in Trinidad on March 29 and will run for three days until March 31, 2024. The event will take place at three locations which are Powergen Penal Sports Club, Santa Cruz Sports Association and the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

The inaugural matches of the tournament will be held in Trinidad and for other matches after March 31, the locations will be changed to Jamaica and then Guyana. The final round of the Caribbean Village Cricket will be held at renowned Quees Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on May 5, 2024.

The entry at the tournament is free. The schedule for Trinidad will be:

Friday, March 29th at Powergen Penal Sports Club from 10:00 am

Saturday, 30th March at Brian Lara Recreational Grounds, Santa Cruz from 10:00 am

Sunday, 31st March National Cricket Centre, Couva at 2:30 pm

According to the planned dates, the tournament will be held in Trinidad from March 29 to 31, 2024, in Jamaica, it will take place on April 20, 2024. For Georgetown, Guyana, April 28, 2024 is the set date for the hosting of the tournament, while the finals will be held on May 5, 2024.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines Garvin Medera added that the programme will promote the Caribbean culture and enhance the spirit of community, and the love for the game. He said that cricket is celebrated like a festival in the region, hence the event will also present a unique blend of the tradition and sports that brings together people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.

The village programme will also serve as the platform to unify forces and foster a sense of identity and pride among communities. It would also define the rich culture of the Caribbean region on different grounds of Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad.

Caribbean Airlines will sponsor the tournament, aiming to expand its network and strengthen its communities with the celebration of the culture.