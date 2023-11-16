Caribbean to get direct flights from Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister of Dominica and Chairperson of CARICOM, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, stated that the first 12-hour flight was tested on Wednesday

Caribbean: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment discussed the possibility of direct flights to the Caribbean region. Prime Minister of Dominica and Chairperson of CARICOM, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, stated that the first 12-hour flight was tested on Wednesday.

He stated, “A 12-hour direct flight between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean was successfully tested yesterday and can serve as a ‘gateway’ to South America” stated Roosevelt Skerrit – Chairman of Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

While speaking at the CARICOM- Saudi Arabia summit on Thursday, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also made the announcement of the commencement of flights

He said the Ministry is in discussions to find the possibility of direct flights of Riyadh Air to the Caribbean Countries.

Notably, the CARICOM- Saudi Arabia is a historic summit, and leaders from 15 Caribbean countries landed in Riyadh on Wednesday to participate in the two-day event.

The summit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral, inter-regional and multilateral ties between the Caribbean Community and Saudi Arabia. It has also discussed areas deepening the relations and providing ways to support the sustainability efforts.

The first-day roundtable meeting featured discussion on several matters of concern, including climate change, renewable energy, finance, tourism, investment, education and health.

The objective of the first day of round-table discussion was to deepen bilateral relations and facilitate new partnerships between CARICOM & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

In the discussion, Minister of Investment emphasised that the Caribbean is a high-priority economic investment and business opportunity for Saudi Arabia.

He also expressed his commitment to making the upcoming two days highly productive, emphasising the opportunity to build bridges between Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and the CARICOM countries.

Ahmed Al Khateeb said that they aimed to build on existing efforts by connecting Caribbean with successful Saudi investors experienced in Africa, with a keen interest in further international presence and investment in the region.

CARICOM Chairperson Roosevelt Skerrit landed at the Riyadh Airport on Thursday morning after attending a summit in Morocco. He was welcomed by Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of the Riyadh region, at King Khalid International Airport.

