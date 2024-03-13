Caribbean countries celebrates Commonwealth Day in London

The Caribbean and other commonwealth countries have celebrated Commonwealth Day in London on Monday this week.

The Caribbean and other Commonwealth countries celebrated Commonwealth Day in London on Monday this week. The celebration will last a week. The Commonwealth has 56 member countries. The representatives of these participating countries came together to promote strong Unity and diversity.

“One resilient Common future that will transform our commonwealth” is the main theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day 2024 and the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The theme is decided because it signifies that the participating countries should collaborate and harness their energies by unlocking their resource potential. The transformation of connecting with each other is very important for all the participating countries as it builds up a resilient future for all nations.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated every year to foster the culture of digital transformation and take up the “Commonwealth Advantage” which means tapping into the resources of the participating countries.

The participating Caribbean countries shared the values of the Commonwealth family. This Day resembles a diverse culture and cross-faith service at Westminister Abbey in London. Commonwealth Week is a series of multiple events that include debates between all the Caribbean countries’ representatives and school assemblies.

There are multiple faiths as well as civic community gatherings, and flag-raising ceremonies along with the march past of the Royal soldiers of the United Kingdom Army.

The representatives of Caribbean Countries participated in a round-table conference to discuss the future aspects of collaboration and development to enhance different sectors of the nation, such as tourism and the economy.

People of the Caribbean Countries feel very proud and honoured to celebrate this day over various social media platforms.

One of the users commented on the celebration post, “The Caribbean countries of the Commonwealth are doing great business together. We believe that this partnership will last forever and we will solve our daily ongoing issues”.