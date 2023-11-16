Caribbean attending Saudi Arabia- CARICOM 2023 

The Saudi Arabia-CARICOM 2023 Summit is to take place on November 16, 2023 in Riyadh (city of Saudi Arabia).

This is the first ever summit going to be held in the region with 15 nations representing the CARICOM Organization.

What is CARICOM?

CARICOM is a Caribbean Community and Common Market intergovernmental organization which consists of 15 members (countries), aiming at political and economic development of the regions.

15 member countries of CARICOM are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Beliza

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent

Trinidad and Tobago.

The organization has projected the deadline for the development of the world by the year 2025. In concern of this, the summit has been scheduled.

Saudi – CARICOM Summit

The CARICOM countries made an announcement for the support to Saudi Arabia.

The summit is a step by Saudi Arabia towards strengthening the relations with Caribbean countries.

Considerably, last year this was highlighted by Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign exchange of Saudi in the Ministerial council of Association of Caribbean States in Guatemala.

Moreover, this will provide aid in the fulfillment of the commitment which is to work with the international partners for the sustainable development of the region by 2030.

This summit aims at discussing various issues including probably everything be it; investment, trade, hospitality, environmental sustainability, climate change and energy.

Significantly, the delegates from the CARICOM countries have started arriving in Riyadh to attend the respective Summit.

Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will co-chair the first ever Saudi Arabia Summit. He will also address the summit and outline key areas of investment between two nations.

The PM, being a chairman of the CARICOM, will reveal his special presence at the summit.

Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister Gaston Browne along with Maria Browne, work minister, junior finance minister and the Senator Dwayne George showed their presence at the summit and were welcomed at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

In the summit, the Prime Minister is to have discussions on various areas connected with sustainable development such as climate resilience, tourism, agriculture, food security and transportation as well.

Notably, he highlighted the pleasure of Antigua and Barbuda in putting forth the efforts towards building the relations in which he added the role in strengthening the ties between oil-rich gulf state( Saudi Arabia) and CARICOM.

PM Gaston Browne casted light on the investment by Antigua and Barbuda will foster economic progress by building a resilient economy through job creations and co-operations establishment.

He added that the country will also be partnering with Saudi Arabia in areas like health infrastructural development, improving health education and technical and vocational learning.

He extended his words by saying that the country will also work on exchanging cultural and knowledge understanding.

This can be done by introducing scholarship programmes to the students in Antigua and Barbuda to continue their studies in Saudi Arabia and for this he will put forth requests and efforts to the regional team.

Further, in the health area, collaborations can be done in the construction of clinics and medical treatments which will promote the health sector of Saudi Arabia.

Barbados

Mia Amor Mottley , Prime Minister of Barbados also revealed her presence for the summit, and was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region.

She further had a talk with the Finance Minister and Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia about the discussions already in progress.

Saint Lucia

PM Phillip J. Pierre arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the summit. There the discussions will facilitate the opportunities to extend the areas for the sustainability of Saudi Arabia.

Also, the inflows of finance for supporting capital projects will work as a key for the overall growth and development.

Grenada

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of the country will be part of the meeting at the summit.

Other delegates from the region that are Foreign Affairs Minister, Trade and Export Development Minister will also join him.

The summit will foster the bilateral and multilateral engagement with the country, Saudi Arabia which will further boost the economy of the region by mobilizing the resources.

Trinidad and Tobago

PM Keith Rowley has also arrived in Saudi Arabia for the summit.

He will be the part of in depth and focused discussion for the active engagement on the issues to be discussed for the progress.

Guyana

Irfan Ali, President of the country along with the Minister of foreign affairs will be a part of this summit.

The president also shared the glimpse of his arrival on social media.

