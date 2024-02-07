Caribbean Airlines welcomes Trinidad Carnival passengers with extra-special treat

Hundreds of international arriving passengers for Trinidad Carnival 2024 were warmly greeted with an extra-special "Welcome Home" celebration on Monday at Piarco International Airport

Caribbean: Hundreds of international arriving passengers for Trinidad Carnival 2024 were warmly greeted with an extra-special “Welcome Home” celebration on Monday at Piarco International Airport. Hosted by Caribbean Airlines, the airport turned into a mini carnival as guests were given little appreciation treats.

The celebration was part of the 7th annual Customer Appreciation event and brought the Savannah Stage experience at the airport. The performances of several artistes showcased the heritage of Trinidad with the sound of the steel pan music and tassa drums.

Besides this, the visitors get the chance to taste the delicacies such as Doubles, Corn Soup, Snow Cones and Chow. They also received complimentary gift bags and tokens of appreciation from the Caribbean.

As the travelers touched down, they were treated with a Carnival experience of the sweet melody of steel pan, and vibrant tassa drummers and the Tunapuna rhythm section. They were greeted by the revelry of traditional carnival characters like Moko Jumbies, Pierrot Grenade, Dame Lorraine and Fancy Sailors.

Passengers were invited to cross the CAL “Savannah Stage” before they even left the airport. Delicious local cuisine such as doubles, corn soup, chow, snow cone and even KFC were provided courtesy of the airline and its generous sponsors.

Besdies this, the host Patrick the “HypeMan” also entertained the audience and enhance their travel experience. They delighted the customers with live entertainment and make them groom on the vibes of several sections of the music.

They also expressed special gratitude to partners such as Airports Authority Trinidad and Tobago (AATT), National Carnival Commission (NCC), Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL), and Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL).

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera stated,”We are grateful for our sponsors who helped make this a memorable experience for our passengers: KFC, Royal Castle, Carib Brewery, Nestle, VEMCO, Brydens, Sunshine Snacks, Foodhall, Kiss Baking Company, Optometrists Today and Monster Energy.”

“Welcome Home” is the campaign stared by the Caribbean Airlines to make the passengers connect with their roots whenever they touched down any destination of the Caribbean region.

Passengers’ reaction

With the mini-carnival, the passengers were given the chance to explore true beauty and warmth of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. They visited the country for the much-anticipated Carnival 2024 which has started in February and the airline showcased the some glimpses of the festival at the airport only.

Passengers added, ”The experience was amazing as they truly enjoy the generous welcome of the Caribbean Airlines.” They lauded the offerings of the airline and said that its service has provided them seamless travelling.

Another stated, ”The treatment we received at the airport is on another level as it was my first time visit to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2024. I am eagerly waiting for the festival as the mini-carnival on the airport has raised my expectations for the festival.”