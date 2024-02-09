Caribbean Airlines welcomes Trinidad Carnival passengers from New York with Duty-Free packages

Caribbean Airlines welcomed the passengers who arrived from New York on the BW521 flight to Trinidad and Tobago with Duty-Free packages and sounds of soca on Tuesday

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines welcomed the passengers who arrived from New York on the BW521 flight to Trinidad and Tobago with Duty-Free packages and the sounds of soca on Tuesday. Entertainers such as Farmer Nappy and GBM Nutron performed at the airport and handed over the gift packages.

The Caribbean Airlines Duty-Free packages are part of its “Welcome Home” campaign, and the passengers are arriving for Trinidad Carnival 2024. These passengers were also given the first taste of carnival with bags of local treats, including sugar cake, bene sticks, red mango and tamarind balls.

The Team said,” Welcome Home to passengers arriving from New York on BW521, and they were entertained as Farmer Nappy and GBM Nutron delivered an electrifying live performance.”

The Carnival in Trinidad commenced on Thursday and featured the arrival of the passengers in huge amounts. The flights of Caribbean Airlines, which come from different destinations to Trinidad, are busy with the arrival of the passengers.

Passengers expressed pleasure with the treat and warm welcome of Caribbean Airlines and said that they are now looking forward to the ambience of the carnival 2024. One added, ”The welcome was amazing as it showcased the small trailer of Carnival of Trinidad for which they arrived.”

Another asserted, ”They visited Trinidad every year for Carnival 2024 as it refresh their body and soul and the treat of Caribbean Airlines is another milestone for them in this season, We truly appreciate this.”

One added,” Everything is so beautiful and vibrant. I love it! My birthplace and home.”

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines announced the operating hours of the City Ticketing Office (CTO) in wake of Trinidad Carnival 2024 and said that the office will remain closed on February 12 and 13 which are Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Besides this, Parkade, Port of Spain CTO, Head Office (Admin Building Piarco) and Carlton Centre, San Fernando CTO, will also be closed on these days. The regular operating hours will resume from Wednesday, February 14, 2024.