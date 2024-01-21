Caribbean Airlines unveiles new uniform of cabin crew and staff

Caribbean Airlines unveiled the much anticipated new uniform of cabin crew and staff on Friday.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines unveiled the much anticipated new uniform of cabin crew and staff on Friday. The uniform is designed to represent the best of the identity of the region and the love of providing exceptional flying service to the customers.

The unveiling took place during the Caribbean Airlines Customers Appreciation Event under the “Welcome Home Campaign”. The event was held last night at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.

The uniform is designed by the team members of the airline, including Richard Martin (Flight Attendant), Giselle Rodney (Flight Attendant), Liala Pearl-Bennet (Flight Attendant), Tonia Gomes (Reservations Agent), and Rebecca Bernard (Reservations Agent).

These designers are known for their exceptional service to the airline and showcased the performance of the uniform with its true expressions.

The uniform of the Caribbean Airlines is the perfect display of the essence of the region. It was crafted to stand out and speak out loud about the culture and heritage of the Caribbean region. Besides this, it will also mark the dedication of the airline to serving the passengers with great efficiency.

As per the authorities, the uniform is designed to make employees wear it with pride and happiness. The textures create a signature look and modern design with both style and function.

The uniform consisted of varying colour combinations and represented the true brand identity of the airline. The uniform is of steel grey, which truly celebrates the strength and resilience of the Caribbean.

The magenta of the airline also showcased the creativity of the people. The pink colour of the uniform also expresses the passion of the staff. The new uniforms will be rolled out across the network and make people sit back, relax and enjoy their flight. The first outlook of the uniform came into force on Saturday.

During the event, Caribbean Airlines celebrated the loyalty and dedication of its valued customers and stakeholders. It was filled with announcements of the visionary plans for 2024.

Minister of Finance of Caribbean Airlines- Colm Imbert, expressed pleasure and said that the uniform marked the true resilience and steadfastness of the resilience of the airline.

It also emphasized the vital role in the development of the Caribbean. The event featured the entertaining performance of the Mical Tejah with a special Welcome Home song.