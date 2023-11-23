Caribbean Airlines to start additional flights between Trinidad and Caracas. The service of the flight will come into effect on December 6, 2023

The service of the flights has been announced under the “Welcome Home” campaign. The service will increase the connectivity between the regions of the Caribbean. The schedule of the service has also been announced.

READ HERE: Flights between Trinidad and Caracas

The flight will fly on the route from Trinidad to Caracs. The flight number on the route will be BW302. The flight will fly every Wednesday. The departure time of the flight is 3: 45 pm. The arrival time of the flight is 5: 40 pm.

The flight will fly on the route from Caracs to Trinidad. The flight number on the route will be BW303. The flight will fly every Wednesday. The departure time of the flight is 6: 30 pm. The arrival time of the flight is 8: 20 pm.

Caribbean Airlines said, ”Welcome Home to an additional flight every Wednesday between Trinidad and Caracas starting 06 December 2023.”

The airline also invited passengers to book flights through all the direct channels.

The additional flights will come into effect from December 6, 2023, to March 6, 2024.

Caribbean Airlines will provide seamless travel to passengers seeking to explore the magic of the countries in the Caribbean region.

Caribbean Airlines provides the ultimate weekend getaway with flights from St Vincent to Barbados. The flight will start USD$131 one way. The airline will provide service under the “Welcome Home” campaign.

The passengers will book the flights via all their direct channels, with flights increasing to daily service effective November 29, 2023. It will enhance the travel experience of the travellers and make them unleash their inner explorer.

With the sun-kissed islands, the airline will provide the tourists with proper hidden treasures and endless horizons.

