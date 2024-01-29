Caribbean Airlines to provide service between Trinidad and Miami for Carnival 2024

Caribbean Airlines announced the additional return flight between Trinidad and Miami for the festivities of the Carnival 2024.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the additional return flight between Trinidad and Miami for the festivities of the Carnival 2024. The flight will provide service on the route on February 14, 2024, under their “Welcome Home” campaign.

The airline has announced the schedule for the return flight between Trinidad and Miami and invited the tourists to experience the true culture of the country. The festivities of the carnival will enhance the travel experience of the visitors.

The flight on the route from Trinidad to Miami will fly on February 14, 2024. Flight number BW486 is scheduled to depart at 7:05 am and arrive at Miami at 10:10 am. The airline will also provide the return flight on the same day from Trinidad to Miami. Flight number BW487 will fly on the route with the departure time 11 of 55 am and the arrival time 4 of 40 pm.

Caribbean Airlines operates on several routes which connect the entire region with the world. The flights from New York, Miami, Orlando, and many other countries give travellers seamless travel options.

Earlier, the airlines announced the additional flights between Orlando and Trinidad for the Carnival. The flight is scheduled to fly on February 10 and 17, 2024, under the “Welcome Home” campaign. The two-day flights will feature arrival and returning flights and make the travellers visit the country for the festive occasion.

The same flights have also provided service between Trinidad and Orlando on the occasion of Christmas. The additional service has operated on the route from December 16, 2023 to January 6, 2024.

These services were part of the Welcome Home campaign of Caribbean Airlines, making the tourists spend their holidays in this beautiful island nation. The aim of the campaign is to provide the feeling of oneness and make them spend their time in the home. It is also built to provide an extensive network between the regions to expand the travelling options for the Caribbean region.