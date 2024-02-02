Caribbean Airlines to host Culture In D’Park, chance to win free flight ticket

Culture In D’ Park is all set to take place on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Park from 12 to 7 pm in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Caribbean: Culture In D’ Park is all set to take place on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Park from 12 to 7 pm in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Caribbean Airlines invited the citizens and said that the event will be held under the “Welcome Home” campaign.

The event is part of the Trinidad Carnival, featuring foods, games, exciting offers and many other activities. Caribbean Airlines said,” Welcome Home to make ah mas this Carnival.” It will also serve the opportunity to win prizes, including hampers, vouchers and much more.

Culture In D’ Park will offer a carnival-like experience with culinary workshops, pan, tassa, tamboo bamboo riddim sections and many other games. Further, the live performances of Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Patrice Robers and Ravi B will entertain the audience and enlighten the surroundings in Trinidad and Tobago.

Further, the food and drinks will be on sale, showcasing the authentic cuisine of Trinidad and Tobago with proper use of the taste.

Besides this, the event will also provide the chance to win a ticket for Caribbean Airlines through the different contests. The contest will feature particular steps, providing a chance to win a hamper and vouchers as well.

Firstly, the participants will have to follow iflycaribbean page on every social media platform. Further, they have to like every post on the page and also have to tag two friends who they will be bringing with them on Saturday.

The last step will include the reposting of the IG stories on their social media. Through the contest, the winner will secure a free ticket to Caribbean Airlines or its hamper.

The hamper will feature USD250 Duty-Free gift vouchers, Caribbean Shop Jogger sets, Perfumes, Alcohol, Chocolates, and much more. One lucky winner will be randomly selected when the giveaway ends on Friday at 6 pm.

The aim of the event is to enhance the interaction between the customers of Caribbean Airlines and showcase the true essence of the airline.

Customers showcased excitement and said that the event would make them spend their weekend in a tranquil place. It will provide them with a chance to enhance their travel experience and holidays.