Caribbean Airlines to fly between Barbados and St Vincent

Caribbean Airlines: Caribbean Airlines is all set to provide the flight between Barbados and St Vincent. The service will be given under the “Welcome Home” campaign. It will come into effect on November 29, 2023.

The airline will enhance the travel experience of the tourists and make them explore the Caribbean. The passengers will have to pay USD$151 for the one-way.

The flight will provide a chance for tourists seeking to relax in a tranquil environment. It will give opportunities to sail around the country and explore sailing adventures across the Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines said, ”Welcome Home to relaxing sailing adventures with flights from Barbados to St. Vincent starting at USD$151 one way.”

The airline stated that tourists will have to book now via all the direct channels, with flights increasing to daily service effective 29 November 2023.

The flight will provide service daily. These flights are currently available 6x weekly. One-way fares inclusive of taxes with one checked bag and one carry-on bag.

Barbados- A magical island

The country is known as the magical island in the Caribbean, with its perfect spot to bask in the sun. It allows travellers to marvel at the island’s breathtaking views. It provides the adventure of a lifetime and a chance to discover the stunning Wildlife Reserve.

A vibrant aviary with parrots, macaws and lovebirds enhances the chance to experience the wildlife of the country. The lush green forests, beaches and luxury resorts have the potential to make it a more memorable place to live and stay.

St Vincent: Iconic places

The tourists can enjoy the beauty of the beaches, the scenic and breathtaking islands of the Grenadines and its iconic. Sun-Kissed shores, vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, St Vincent is the dream destination for many.

The picturesque island offers untouched beauty and stunning black sand beaches in the Caribbean. It is renowned for its white sandy shores and the volcanic essence of St Vincent. The distinctive beaches and dramatic flair of St Vincent has gained accolades for its awe-inspiring sights and hiking sites.

