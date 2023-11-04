Caribbean Airlines to add flights between Trinidad and Orlando

Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Trinidad and Orlando from December 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Trinidad and Orlando from December 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024. The service will be provided under the “Welcome Home to a Magical Christmas”.

The airline will provide seamless travel options and reconnect the family and friends during the festive season. The schedule of the flights between Trinidad and Orlando has also been announced.

Additional Flights between Trinidad and Orlando

The flight with the number BW482 will fly on the route from Trinidad to Orlando on Saturday. The departure time of the flight is 8: 15 pm. The arrival time of the flight is 11: 45 am.

The flight with the number BW485 will fly on the route from Orlando to Trinidad on Saturday. The flight will depart from Orlando at 2: 25 pm. The flight will arrive at Trinidad at 7: 30 pm.

Caribbean airlines have informed that return flights will be available every Saturday from 16th December 2023 to 6th January 2024.

Same day connections will be available from Guyana and Barbados with alternative day connections from Grenada, Suriname and Tobago.

“Welcome Home to a Magical Christmas. Take advantage of additional flights between Trinidad and Orlando from 16 December 2023 to 06 January 2024 to visit and reconnect with family and friends during the festive season. Book now via all our direct channels.” says Caribbean airlines.

“WELCOME HOME” campaign was launched by Caribbean airlines on 21st January 2023. This campaign focuses on 3 key elements.

The first one being to build an extensive network connecting regions to expand the travelling options for Caribbean region.

Secondly, this campaign moves towards enhancing the travel experience of customers by making it seamless, convenient and memorable through providing the best hospitality and services.

Thirdly, since the campaign will connect various regions across the Caribbean region it will foster cultural ties among the community.

The service will enhance the connection between Trinidad and Tobago and Orlando. As per the authorities in the Caribbean Airlines, the flights will make the Christmas of the travellers seamless and accessible in the region.