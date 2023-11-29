Caribbean Airlines set to start flights between Trinidad and Curacao

In the upcoming Christmas festive season, the flights will increase connectivity and provide the perfect season getaway.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines is all set to start the flights between Trinidad and Curacao for two days in a week. In the upcoming Christmas festive season, the flights will increase connectivity and provide the perfect season getaway.

The airline will provide the service under its “Welcome Home to Paradise” campaign. The flights will operate every Tuesday and Friday. The flights will make tourists visit countries across the Caribbean to spend their tranquil holiday.

Caribbean Airlines has been offering such services in accordance with the arrival of the festival season. The service will make the travel to visit these countries with favourite buddies twice a week. They asked them to book their flights via their direct channels.

The conditions will be applied to the service, and additional flights will also be added to the route.

Schedule of flights between Trinidad and Curacao

Caribbean Airlines will first operate from Trinidad to Curacao every Tuesday and Friday. The number of the flight is BW400. The departure time of the flight is 2: 40 pm. The arrival time of the flight 4: 30 pm.

The flight will return on the same day from Curacao to Trinidad every Tuesday and Friday. The number of the returning flight is BW401. The departure time of the flight is 5: 30 pm. The arrival time of the flight is 7: 10 pm.

The regional carrier of the Caribbean also announced exclusive deals on several flights.

Earlier, the airline announced the service between Trinidad and Caracas starting from December 6, 2023. The service will provide seamless travel options to the travellers. The arrival of passengers into the Caribbean region through the additional flights makes it the most accessible airline.

The connectivity within the region has been enhanced with different services of the airlines. With the self-booking or reservation agent, the travellers must travel with Caribbean Airlines through the seamless travel options.

