Caribbean Airlines looking to collaborate with Saudi Air Connectivity Program

Caribbean: The Chairman of Caribbean Airlines- S Ronnie Mohammed, participated in Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The discussions featured the areas of collaboration and cooperation between the airline and the country.

During the visit, Mohammed participated in high-level discussions with Rashed Alshammair- Vice President of Commercials from Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program (ACP). Both the diplomatic people discussed chances to strengthen the relations and air connectivity between the airline and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program was established in 2021 with the aim of enhancing the tourism industry of the country with the strengthening of air connectivity. The program also aimed to develop both existing and potential air routes.

ACP also plays an important role in fulfilling the vision of the National Tourism Strategy and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.

The meetings outlined the ambitions of Caribbean Airlines with the 2023-2027 strategic plan. With its key pillars, Saudi Arabia aimed to increase network growth. Caribbean Airlines is eager to seek affordable and convenient travel.

During discussions, Mohammed, in particular, explored potential interline arrangements with Saudi Air and Riyadh Air, with the latter set to launch in 2024.

The initiative will play an important role in Caribbean Airlines’ growth strategy. It also emphasised partnerships with airlines and stakeholders to extend its reach. It will also enhance the connectivity between Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and the global community.

Caribbean Airlines shared glimpses of the meeting and said that the Caribbean Airlines Chairman, S. Ronnie Mohammed (right), presented Rashed Alshammair- Vice President of Commercial from Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program (ACP), with a gift after their strategic meeting.

Caribbean Airlines has been looking for strengthening of air network with Saudi Arabia to provide seamless travel to the tourists. It offers numerous chances to make the trip more exploring and beautiful.

