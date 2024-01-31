Caribbean Airlines hosts Customer Appreciation events, honours 13 loyal customers

Caribbean Airlines hosted an Evening of Customer Appreciation on Thursday last week at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines hosted an Evening of Customer Appreciation on Thursday last week at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad. The event was held under the theme “In the spotlight- Celebrating our Loyal Customers”, aiming to extend heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers.

The customers were also given valuable awards for their loyalty towards Caribbean Airlines. They have acknowledged 13 outstanding individuals.

“Our success is a collective achievement, made possible by the unwavering support of our valued customers and the dedication of our incredible team,” said Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, speaking at the event.

The company’s Chairman, Ronnie Mohammed, also shared his sentiments, emphasising the airline’s accomplishments and dedication to excellence.

The evening’s feature speaker was Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, who commended Caribbean Airlines on its resilience and dedication and highlighted the value of the region’s development.

Besides this, 13 loyal customers were given awards across seven categories which are:

Highest Frequency Shipper – Jetpack

Longest-standing Shipping Customer – Cargo

Top Selling Travel Agent Trinidad and Tobago

Top Caribbean Miles RBC Visa Cardholder 2023

Long-standing Caribbean Club Member, Trinidad & Tobago

Top Frequent Flyer 2023

Caribbean Airlines Million Miler

The awardees are:

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Anthony Henry became Caribbean Airlines Million Miler

Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty and Frank Raghunanansingh and Linda Raghunanansingh secured the Long-standing Caribbean Club Member of Trinidad and Tobago award.

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Pires were given Caribbean Airlines Million Miler

Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty awards Fay-Ann Lyons, Top Frequent Flyer 2023 – Collecting on her behalf is Carla Saunders, Assistant Manager

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Theophilus Francis, Caribbean Airlines Million Miler – collecting on his behalf is Zazi Thorne

Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty and Aphzal Juman, Long-standing Caribbean Club Member – Collecting on his behalf is his daughter Chantal Juman

Martin Aeberli, Chief Commercial Officer, awards Michele Beharry, Top Caribbean Miles RBC Visa Cardholder 2023

Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty, awards Kathryne Armstrong-Hollingsworth, Long-standing Caribbean Club Member, Trinidad and Tobago

Marklan Moseley, General Manager, Cargo and New Business and Glen Campbell, Finance Director, Sine Freight, Longest-standing Shipping Customer – Cargo

Martin Aeberli, Chief Commercial Officer, awards Hayden Imam, Haygem Tours and Travel Service Limited, Top Selling Travel Agent – Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines congratulates the awardees and reinforces their commitment to providing all customers with an enhanced travel experience.