Caribbean Airlines hosts Customer Appreciation events, honours 13 loyal customers

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines hosted an Evening of Customer Appreciation on Thursday last week at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad. The event was held under the theme “In the spotlight- Celebrating our Loyal Customers”, aiming to extend heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers.
The customers were also given valuable awards for their loyalty towards Caribbean Airlines. They have acknowledged 13 outstanding individuals.
“Our success is a collective achievement, made possible by the unwavering support of our valued customers and the dedication of our incredible team,” said Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, speaking at the event.
The company’s Chairman, Ronnie Mohammed, also shared his sentiments, emphasising the airline’s accomplishments and dedication to excellence.
The evening’s feature speaker was Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, who commended Caribbean Airlines on its resilience and dedication and highlighted the value of the region’s development.
Besides this, 13 loyal customers were given awards across seven categories which are:
- Highest Frequency Shipper – Jetpack
- Longest-standing Shipping Customer – Cargo
- Top Selling Travel Agent Trinidad and Tobago
- Top Caribbean Miles RBC Visa Cardholder 2023
- Long-standing Caribbean Club Member, Trinidad & Tobago
- Top Frequent Flyer 2023
- Caribbean Airlines Million Miler
The awardees are:
Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Anthony Henry became Caribbean Airlines Million Miler
Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty and Frank Raghunanansingh and Linda Raghunanansingh secured the Long-standing Caribbean Club Member of Trinidad and Tobago award.
Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Pires were given Caribbean Airlines Million Miler
Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty awards Fay-Ann Lyons, Top Frequent Flyer 2023 – Collecting on her behalf is Carla Saunders, Assistant Manager
Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer and Theophilus Francis, Caribbean Airlines Million Miler – collecting on his behalf is Zazi Thorne
Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty and Aphzal Juman, Long-standing Caribbean Club Member – Collecting on his behalf is his daughter Chantal Juman
Martin Aeberli, Chief Commercial Officer, awards Michele Beharry, Top Caribbean Miles RBC Visa Cardholder 2023
Alicia Cabrera, Executive Manager, Marketing and Loyalty, awards Kathryne Armstrong-Hollingsworth, Long-standing Caribbean Club Member, Trinidad and Tobago
Marklan Moseley, General Manager, Cargo and New Business and Glen Campbell, Finance Director, Sine Freight, Longest-standing Shipping Customer – Cargo
Martin Aeberli, Chief Commercial Officer, awards Hayden Imam, Haygem Tours and Travel Service Limited, Top Selling Travel Agent – Trinidad and Tobago
Caribbean Airlines congratulates the awardees and reinforces their commitment to providing all customers with an enhanced travel experience.