Caribbean Airlines ATR 72-600 lands at St Kitts, glimpses spark excitement

St Kitts and Nevis: The ATR 72-600 of Caribbean Airlines landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport alongside United Airlines and Sky High on Saturday. The glimpses of four birds at St Kitts and Nevis went viral on social media as netizens were captivated.

While spending the entire day at RLB International Airport, the aircraft of the Caribbean Airlines departed from St Kitts and Nevis to Barbados on a busy Saturday afternoon. The airline landed in the country for its non-stop service, offering a seamless connection between Eastern Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines launched the inaugural flights to St Kitts and Nevis on July 24, 2023, and kicked off the new service from Trinidad to St Kitts with a stop in Antigua. The airline operated the flights on the routes five times a week, directly linking Eastern Caribbean.

With the service in St Kitts and Nevis witnessed an increase of 680 in their seating capacity, aiming to fulfill the demand of the tourists to travel to and from the destination. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed pleasure and said that the flights have enhanced the prominence of the destination in the Caribbean region.

Besides this United Airlines and Sky High also landed at St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, enhancing the arrival of the passengers at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. These birds have generated excited waves among the netizens as they referred to it as “perfect glimpses of the mesmerizing aircraft.”

The passengers also expressed pleasure and said that St Kitts and Nevis is an ideal destination for spending vacations. The arrival of the flights has showcased the potential of the tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis.

Netizens also lauded the service of the flights and said that the aircraft provided seamless travel to St Kitts and Nevis. They added that travel to the destination through Caribbean Airlines has enhanced their travel experience.

Notably, Silver Airways also landed at St Kitts from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday. The aircraft ATR 72-600 has provided the service to the country, connecting the entire Caribbean region. One of America’s leading regional airlines, Silver Airways also launched the new state-of-the-art ATR-600 series aircraft in the Caribbean on March 4, 2020.

Silver Airways has been adding ATRs’ to its fleet and the tourists have been experiencing seamless travel from Puerto Rico to St Kitts.

In addition to that, Amerijet International 767-300F, JetBlue Airways A320 and American Airlines 737-800 arrived at RLB International Airport, St Kitts the same day on March 1, 2024. The landing of these three birds garnered the attention of the tourists as well as the citizens as it showcased the true potential of the airlift sector of the county.

These airlines provide non-stop direct service to St Kitts, aiming to connect with the Caribbean region. Recently, JetBlue Airways A320 with the new blue livery landed at St Kitts and Nevis in February last week.

The blue livery graced the RLB International Airport, showcasing the true essence of the airline with the offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

Netizens also expressed pleasure travelling to St Kitts and Nevis through these airlines and said that these are important for tourism sector of the country.