Caribbean Airlines ATR 72-600 flight arrives in St Kitts with four cruises

St Kitts and Nevis: The ATR 72-600 flight of Caribbean Airlines has arrived in St Kitts alongside four cruise ships on Sunday. While dominating the background of the flight, two ships were much bigger than the other two at Port Zante.

Caribbean Airlines provides non-stop 2x weekly flights to St Kitts to passengers seeking to spend their time in peaceful destinations. The flights have announced the service to the country from Trinidad and Tobago on July 7, 2023.

The new flights from Trinidad and Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis have enhanced the connection between the destinations of the Eastern Caribbean. With these flights of the Caribbean Airlines, the travellers have been given easy connections to Antigua, Guyana and St Vincent.

The flights arrived in St Kitts every Monday and Friday from Trinidad and Antigua. Besides this, the airline also announced the service to the country every Tuesday from August 22, 2023. Along with that, the flights also arrived in St Kitts from Barbados every Thursday and Saturday.

The airline provided service to the destination under its “Welcome Home Campaign”, which was created to offer seamless service to the travellers.

Notably, the St Kitts Tourism Authority also collaborated with Caribbean Airlines to welcome 30 travel agents from Trinidad. The collaboration was marked as a promotional event for the service of the airline from Trinidad to St Kitts via Antigua and Barbados.

During the events, the agents explored the beauty of St Kitts and Nevis and opened new opportunities for the tourism sector. Besides this, they have also tried culinary delights, amazing products and the rich historical heritage of the country.

Additionally, the four cruise ships also graced the shores of St Kitts and Nevis alongside the flight. The docking of the ships marked the arrival of thousands of guests. The country has welcomed the Norwegian Viva, which is the leading cruise liner made its anticipated inaugural call. With a capacity of 3,0999 passengers, the ship has provided a quality experience to tourists.

The four cruise ships and the flight have amazed the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. They said that the cruise ships in the background of the flight have graced the shores. Netizens lauded the beauty of the country and said that the moment was beautiful and a great experience.

Notably, the airlift of St Kitts and Nevis witnessed 14% growth during the winter season and the regional carriers such as Caribbean Airlines and interCaribbean Airways. Due to the direct service, the destination experienced immense growth in the tourism sector.