Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Orlando and Trinidad

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Orlando and Trinidad on February 10 and 17, 2024. The other service is part of the “Welcome Home Campaign” of the airline and makes the tourists visit the country for Carnival 2024.

Caribbean Airlines announced the schedule of the flights with the departure and arrival timing of the flight. The flight number and the route for the service have also been issued. The airline invited the passengers to book the flights through direct channels.

The service on the route from Orlando to Trinidad will be given by flight number BW485 on February 10 and 17, 2024. The departure time of the flight is 8: 15 am and the arrival time of the flight is 11: 45 am.

On the other hand, the returning flight number BW482 will provide service on the route from Trinidad to Orlando on February 10 and 17, 2024. The flight will depart from Trinidad at 2: 25 pm and arrive at Orlando at 7: 30 pm.

Notably, the airline also announced the service between Orlando and Trinidad earlier for the occasion of Christmas eve. The flights have provided the service from December 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024. The service was announced for the festive occasion for the tourists seeking to spend their holidays in a tranquil and peaceful environment.

The departure time of the flight on December 16 from Orlando was 8: 15 pm, while the arrival time of the same flight at Trinidad was 11: 45 am. On the other hand, the returning flight departed from Orlando on January 6 at 2: 25 pm. The flight has arrived at Trinidad at 7: 30 pm.

Caribbean Airlines added that the service will enhance connectivity between Trinidad and Tobago and Orlando. The service will elevate the seamless service for the tourists seeking to spend their vacations and festivals in Trinidad and Tobago, which is one of the most beautiful countries in the Caribbean.

The additional service of the airline is announced under the Welcome Home Campaign, which is to build an extensive network connecting regions to expand the travelling options for the Caribbean region.

Secondly, the aim of the campaign is to enhance the travel experience of the customers with memorable flight service.