St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival features Carib Brewery as the platinum sponsor of the national carnival Sugar Mas 52 which is going to be held on December 15 to January 2, 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival features Carib Brewery as the platinum sponsor of the national carnival Sugar Mas 52 which is going to be held on December 15 to January 2, 2023.

This year, Sugar Mas 52 assures to provide the new heights and excitement by making some of the changes in it. Considerably, the Carib Brewery St Kitts and Nevis Ltd is forcing the great impact.

Considerably, the sponsor Crib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd presented the amount of $62,000 to Shannon Hawley, Chair of the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee. This significant amount was presented by Ajayi Dublin.

Such a great amount contributed for the national carnival would surely contribute towards the artistic brilliance at the carnival to make it more interesting and exciting.

For this contribution, the St Kitts and Nevis Carnival Committee extended their gratitude towards this exceptional partnership which is all bound to make the carnival Sugar Mas 52 unforgettable.

Significantly, the Carib Brewery is also known as the title sponsor of Senior Calypso Monarch Competition (Pre-Activity) . Not only this, it has great pride in sponsoring Ambassador #4, Shavel Watson, in the Miss St Kitts and Nevis Pageant as well.

Moreover, the sponsor Carib Brewery has even had a greater role in boasting a rich tradition of nurturing and enriching the cultural landscape of the country.

Even, the local people of the country appreciated this effort of the company. Even in this concern, they added that more and more corporations need to fulfill their responsibility towards the culture.

“ $ 62,000 as contribution is wow,” quoted one of the citizens.

Moreover, people even said that such an initiative by Carib Brewery would surely work as an inspiration for the business community.

Hopefully, it would lead towards the many more such contributions for the perseverance of the rich heritage of the country by other organizations.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com