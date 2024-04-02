Canadian troops to train Caribbean forces for Haiti crisis

Canada to train troops of the Caribbean nations, who are going to take part in the mission to stabilise the situation amid the Haiti crisis.

Caribbean: The troops of the Caribbean nations, which are going to take part in the mission backed by the United Nations to stabilise the situation amid the Haiti crisis for the local government, are to be trained by the soldiers of Canada. The forces will be trained in peace-keeping skills and combat first aid with the other necessary tactical skills.

The Defence Ministry of Canada announced its involvement in the mission during a public statement released recently, in which they mentioned about the deployment of around seventy well-trained soldiers who will prepare the Caribbean soldiers for the Haiti mission.

The ground for the preparation of the soldiers coming from multiple island nations in the Caribbean region to fight the Haiti crisis is decided to be Jamaica. Last year the promise was made by the nation of Kenya to lead the forces to help the island country in the Caribbean, but it never materialised.

The plan was announced by the government of Kenya which was structured to work with the national police of Haiti in coordination to help them fight against the gangs that are spreading violence in the nation, leading to humanitarian disasters.

However, the mission was struck in between as the initiative faced multiple challenges in the court of Kenya. Till then the operation was on hold, which is now revived again through a different way, going from Jamaica.

It is mentioned by the officials that the troops of Canada that will provide the training to the Caribbean forces for the peace-keeping mission in Haiti will be predominantly from Quebec, which is a French-speaking province of Canada.

The decision was made while keeping the importance of communication between the troops on the ground during the mission as French is one of the official languages used in Haiti among two.

As per the current reports, the troops of Canada are scheduled to stay in Jamaica for around a month in the initial phase, where they will train around three hundred thirty troops coming from Jamaica, Belize, and the Bahamas.

Many leaders around the Caribbean region expressed their views on the issue of the Haiti crisis and kept mentioning their active help and support to their neighbouring island nation in the difficult situation. The entire Caribbean and leaders worldwide are observing the situation in Haiti and taking relevant steps in that direction.