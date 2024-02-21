Canada’s struggles with maintaining immigration, due diligence standards

Canada has shown a penchant for backing a citizen who might have a chequered past, simply because the individual is a citizen.

Canada has long been a haven for individuals who look to migrate from their country of origin to a more open nation where opportunities are abundant. This coupled with Canada’s open-minded and often lenient approach to accepting new citizens has allowed the nation to open its doors to people from various parts of the world.

While this is seen as a novel and genuine proposition by many, especially those who are fleeing persecution or have been deemed refugees, it has also made it far too easy for bad actors to exploit Canada’s good nature.

The situation is not helped by the fact that very often, individuals seeking citizenship or residency in Canada are not subjected to the highest levels of due diligence and extensive background checks, allowing questionable characters to slip through the cracks.

Time and again, such individuals have created serious issues for the government and the people of Canada, as they often engage in dangerous and questionable practices. The governments of some of the nations that Canada shares functional relationships with, have warned relevant authorities time and again about such individuals.

Yet, Canada has shown a penchant for backing a citizen who might have a chequered past, simply because the individual is a citizen. This has led to many individuals who have committed crimes or are under investigation in their country of origin, fleeing to Canada and eventually receiving citizenships in the nation, which further complicates the issue.

It has also been seen that bad actors have at times cited persecution or ill-treatment in their country of origin as an excuse to breeze past immigration officials in Canada, only to conform to ill advised patterns once they are settled in as naturalized citizens.

Interestingly, despite the resources at Canada’s disposal, the nation’s immigration apparatus seems to have failed to achieve the highest possible standards in due diligence and back ground checks. It is equally important to note that there are nations around the world which have fewer resources, yet have set the industry standard for immigration and citizenship policies.

Many applicants have misused the nation’s student and visitor visa policies, using them to enter the nation under the pretext of gaining an education or visiting as a tourist, only to let the validity expire before making attempts to gain citizenship in the nation thorough other means.

Others have continued to live in the nation illegally and prosper, all the while acting as a burden to the many facilities that the nation provides, which are funded by the taxes paid by the average citizen.

The nation also offers investment options to individuals who have the capacity to invest at least CAD$400,000 in to the economy, which in itself has opened its doors to many with questionable or malicious intentions who can afford to furnish large amounts of capital at the drop of a hat.

There are multiple options open to individuals under the nation’s Start-up Visa Program, Self-Employed Person’s Visa, Family-Sponsorship Program and the Quebec-Selected Skilled Worker Program (QSWP), which is applicable specifically to the French-speaking Canadian state of Quebec.

The last option requires an applicant to be fluent in French, before they can apply as a skilled worker and move to the state, so as to work there on a permanent basis.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Canada’s apparatus, which is difficult to understand, is that the nation does not make use of possible partnerships with independent third parties, which can ensure that a higher standard of due diligence is applied to each applicant that wishes to be a Canadian citizen.

This approach has been put to use by many nations, which offer various forms of citizenships and have been able to improve upon the standards of their programmes by focusing on due diligence and extensive background checks.

This has allowed them to weed out bad actors who have engaged in illegal or questionable practices in other parts of the world, thus ensuring the safety and security of their citizens and maintaining the integrity of their respective programmes.

It is imperative that Canada uses these examples to improve upon its existing immigration and citizenship policies to bring it up to speed with what has now become the norm around the world.