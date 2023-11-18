Call for vendors: St Kitts and Nevis to host Midnight Escape Street Festival

The event is an open call for vendors to celebrate their work and make people aware of the beauty of the local products of St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Midnight Escape Street Festival will open for local vendors of St Kitts and Nevis on December 23, 2023. It will provide opportunities to promote the local products of the country at Downtown Basseterre, from 3 pm to 12 midnight.

The event will be hosted by the Ministry of Creative Economy to enhance the business of the local vendors. It will also provide them with a chance to explore the market trends and ways to improve their business on a bigger scale.

The applications are invited for registration, and the deadline is December 10, 2023. It will feature food, entertainment, culture and fun.

The event is an open call for vendors to celebrate their work and make people aware of the beauty of the local products of St Kitts and Nevis.

The event will include:

Food/Drinks

Sweets and Treats

Savory Bites

Island Cuisine

Thirst Quencher (Local drinks and rum).

Gifts and Ting 2

For Local Artisans:

Cosmetics

Sauces

Paintings

Candles

Hand craft

Clothing and more

Games and Entertainment

Bouncing Castle

Kid Rides and more

The event is part of the National Carnival of St Kitts and Nevis- Sugar Mas 52, aiming to promote the culture and heritage.

Earlier, the carnival committee hosted a meeting with Street Vendors on Wednesday regarding the vending timeframe for Sugar Mas. The meeting decided that the vendors are allowed to establish their stalls in the festival from December 16, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

While viewed as significant stakeholders, the committee said that the vendors are playing an effective role in enriching the Carnival experience for both locals and visitors.

Midnight Escape Street festival is also aimed to raise the voices and concerns of the street vendors. The event also reflects the commitment of the government to ensuring that their needs and contributions are a central consideration in the policies and decisions.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Creative Economy, invited the vendors to explore and take benefit from the opportunity. The event will also embrace the spirit of unity and inclusivity that defines the Sugar Mas 52

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com