Call Centre Job Fair of Caribbean Airlines commences in Jamaica

Caribbean Airlines has commenced the “Call Centre Job Fair” in Jamaica, which is scheduled to be held from November 29 to November 30, 2023

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines has commenced the “Call Centre Job Fair” in Jamaica, which is scheduled to be held from November 29 to November 30, 2023. The fair will be held from 9 am to 3 pm at 128 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6, Jamaica.

Caribbean Airlines invited the citizens to reserve their space at the Job Fair. The job fair will invite applications for reservation agents to serve their many customers around the world. The applicants can pre-register at their official site and visit their office to learn more.

Caribbean Airlines outlined the opportunity for the applicants to unleash their potential and make their career in the airlines.

It said,” We are on the lookout for passionate individuals to join our dynamic Call Centre team as reservation agents.”

Caribbean Airlines also shared guidelines and requirements for the job fair. It also outlined the benefits of the job fair as it will make the attendees understand the responsibilities and duties of the reservation agents.

Why attend?

The job fair will provide exciting opportunities for Caribbean Airlines. The airline is hiring reservation agents, and participants will have an opportunity to serve their customers across the globe.

Engage with the team of Caribbean Airlines

The job fair will provide a chance for the participants to meet and engage with the team of Caribbean Airlines. The friendly team will provide proper insights into the workings of Caribbean Airlines. They will learn more about the Reservation Agent position and their company culture.

Besides this, the applicants will also get a chance to understand the incredible growth opportunities in the airline.

Be part of Something Big

It will open doors to join an airline that’s not just about flying, it is about connecting people, cultures and dreams. Caribbean Airlines said that they are at the forefront of the aviation industry in the region. They are hiring people and want them to be part of their journey.

Person Specification:

An applicant must possess a minimum of five GCE/CXC O-level passes, including Math and English.

Applicants will have to bring their resume and original certificates and dress in business attire if possible

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com