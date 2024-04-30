Businessman Phillip Nassief dies in Dominica, PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends condolences

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended condolences on the demise of distinguished Dominican businessman and owner of Fort Young Hotel- Phillip Nassief. He recalled his contribution to the country’s economic development and said his legacy is commendable.

Nassief, a towering business figure, was the proprietor of the Dominica Coconut Products (DCP), Belfast Estate and the Fort Young Hotel. In 1977 he was awarded Dominica’s highest honour, the Dominica Award of Honour, for his outstanding contribution to our country’s economic and social development.

He died at his home in Mahaut, west of Dominica, on Sunday at the age of 91, causing a shock wave among the people and the government. He has been awarded for his contribution in several sectors and named as one of the Caribbean’s Leading Voices of the 20th Century by the CARICOM.

Nassief was also awarded by the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies for leaving a great mark on the Caribbean region and the world in the past 100 years. He, along with his wife Marie Raphel, has also been considered the pillar behind the establishment of the Dominica Cocunt Products Ltd (DCP).

The company was specilized in producing regional popular Bees, Bomber, Refresh bands, further it was sold to Colgate-Palmolove in 1995. In 2018, the family of Nassief also managed to aquire DCP and brought it back into production.

In 1989, the chemical engineer bought the struggling Fort Young Hotel, which formed the anchor of GEMS, the family’s hotel enterprise, which was managed by Phillip’s son Gregor. Phillip Nassief made a great contribution to the Dominican community by providing them with jobs, employment opportunities, and hotels and enhancing industries such as rum and soap.

He also helped in establishing the National Development Foundation (NDFD) in 1981, aiming to provide loans and technical assistance to small businesses. Nasseif has been recognized for his great contribution to the upliftment of the economy and society by assisting the locals of Dominica.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit expressed sadness and said that the loss is great to the community and the local people of Dominica. He said that the businessman left behind a profound legacy of visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and community involvement.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica I express sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, ”said the prime minister.

Dominicans also extended condolences on the demise of businessman and added,” Condolences to the entire family, and the many lives he interacted with and touched. May Mr. Nassief sweet soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”

One user named Ronald Charles commented,” Left behind a legacy in nation building that so many of us can only dream of emulating. He served with distinction and contributed to Dominica’s development in ways that cannot be reproached. It must be noted that his sterling contribution to nation building was outside the realm of politics and government. He served and we can only sympathise with his family on thier loss.”

Many mentioned, ”Condolences to the family! Indeed, he has created his own legacy ! Remembered touring the coconut factory while in SMA for a chemistry class project.”