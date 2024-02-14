Businessman becomes victim of shooting in Saint Andrew

Jamaica: A businessman became the victim of a shooting in an attempted robbery by unknown assailants on the morning of Tuesday, 13 February, around 8:45 am at the Oaklands apartment complex in Saint Andrew, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the incident of the shooting and robbery in Saint Andrew on the businessman took place on the day while the victim was out in the open inside the gated and secured community when unknown assailants approached him at nearly 8:45 am.

It is said that the suspects attacked the victim businessman with the intention of robbery, against which the victim resisted to save his valuables, which eventually led to the confrontation. Allegedly, after observing the protest by the victim against them, the suspects armed themselves with firearms and shot in the direction of the businessman.

In the shooting, the victim got hit over his body multiple times. The suspects of the crime immediately fled from the place after the attack. It is still not known what valuables the suspects were able to steal from the victim businessmen in the act of robbery. The number of individuals involved in the crime is also not confirmed yet.

It is mentioned that the incident of the shooting attack on the victim was observed by the local residents in the neighbourhood, who heard the loud sounds of multiple explosions in the locality. In searching for the reason for the explosions, the local resident looked around the place and found the victim businessman lying on the floor, who was bleeding from his wounds from multiple gunshots.

The incident of the shooting attack on the businessman in Saint Andrew was immediately reported to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the crime location.

After visiting the crime site, the police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for early investigation. The emergency health services were also informed about the incident for medical help.

The victim of the shooting was instantly transferred to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. The condition of the victim is not confirmed at the time.

The people of the communities around the nation and the local residents of Saint Andrew parish are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of shooting a businessman in an attempted robbery.

People are saying, “This is a gated community. Viable reasons for entry must be given to the attending security before they allow access. Normally, owners have to give the security guards permission to allow visitors in, so I assume that the criminals were known to the injured man, who might have given permission for them to enter. Whatever the case, this is another indication that even in gated communities, you cannot let your guard down.”

The police officers of Saint Andrew North police are conducting an investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspect involved in the crime. Meanwhile, the people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and are demanding justice.