Business activities increased in St John’s with simultaneous arrival of six cruise ships

Antigua and Barbuda: Six cruise ships docked at St John’s simultaneously and increased business for the taxi drivers, shop owners, street vendors, tour guides, and hoteliers who welcomed over 9,570 passengers. With these vessels, the cruise arrivals for 2024 are expected to reach the 400,000 mark which is a new record for Antigua and Barbuda.

The four vessels named Seabourn Quest, Marella Voyager, Britannia, and Norwegian Viva graced the shores of Heritage Quay Port with thousands of passengers. On the other hand, two vessels such as Sea Dreamer and Royal Clipper docked at the Falmouth Harbour port.

The six cruise ships created abuzz in St John’s and enhanced the business sector which is operated by the cruise arrivals. The taxi drivers at the ports have provided transport to the tourists to make them reach their key hotspots that were booked in the pre-packaged tours.

The tourists at these ports also bought things from the shop owners, tasted the authentic cuisine from the restaurants, and booked tour guides to enhance their travel experiences. The street vendors showcased the true essence of Antigua and Barbuda with the outlining of the rich cultural offerings.

Notably, Barbuda is all set to welcome the Sirena cruise ship over the weekend which will bring over 600 passengers. The vessel will be marked as the largest ship to ever visit the sister island.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has remained a great success for Antigua and Barbuda as the ports welcomed several vessels at the same time several times. This was the second time for the arrival of the six cruise ships as the destination welcomed the same on March 12, 2024.

On the day, a total of 15,808 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda with ships such as Enchanted Princess, Costa Serena, Aida Perla, Explorer of the Seas, and Sea Dream II. The first five ships docked at Antigua Cruise Port, while the sixth one arrived at Falmouth Harbour.

As per the tourism authority, Antigua and Barbuda is expected to welcome over 800,000 passengers by the end of December 2024.

With the arrival of such a huge number of tourists, Antigua and Barbuda made history, and it was achieved at the end of a successful homeporting season. Antigua Cruise Port also received four homeport calls for P & O Cruises Arvia and twenty overall so far. The season will end with twenty-seven homeport calls.

Notably, during the same period, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed six cruise ships during the last year’s cruise season. Ships such as AIDAdvia, Celebrity Millennium, Costa Pacifica, Seabourn Quest, and Marella Discovery docked at St John’s, and the sixth ship Royal Clipper, docked at Falmouth Harbour.

To date, Antigua Cruise Port recorded 309 transit calls and reached 32 calls more than during the same period last season.