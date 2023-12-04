Burna Boy becomes highest paid African singer in Caribbean

Burna Boy, the well-known performer, allegedly got paid a hefty sum of amount around $3 million for a World Creole Music Festival in Dominica in October 2022

Dominica: Burna Boy, the well-known performer, allegedly got paid a hefty sum of amount around $3 million for a World Creole Music Festival in Dominica in October 2022. The Queen of Soca, Patrice Roberts, revealed in an interview after her performance was shifted for him.

Burna Boy is a famous 32-year-old Nigerian Singer, producer and lyricist who has a huge following around the world among music lovers. He continuously gets invited to perform in grand events around the globe.

He is known for his talent and style but also for his attitude and demands.

He is one of those singers who never compromise with his needs and comfort. This kind of attitude was highlighted by an event when he was invited to perform at a music night in Dubai, and he refused to perform and rejected fees of $5 million just because he was not allowed to smoke.

He was invited to the music festival in Dominica, where he came and performed for music lovers. The World Creole Music Festival is a grand event in the music world and a very familiar and anticipated event among fans of music.

This grand event is organised each year on the land of Dominica and joined and attended by many fans from multiple nations. Everyone comes together and celebrates this rhythmic night.

To give a high doze of music to the fans and make their night awesome, many great artists, singers and performers join the show and set the stage on fire. Very well-known and loved faces were invited to the event to make the moment grand and memorable.

As per the whispers of Burna Boy attending the event and performing for the paid amount of $3 million, this pushes him up to the list of the highest-paid artists for an event and makes him one of the top-paid artists in the industry.

This is the highest known booking amount paid to an African singer till now, and hence, he becomes the top-paid African artist for a single event.

