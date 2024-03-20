British protection for Turks and Caicos amid Haiti crisis

Turks and Caicos are on security alert due to crisis in Haiti, in which British help is being provided to the island.

Turks and Caicos: The Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos are on security alert from external forces due to the political crisis in the neighbouring nation of Haiti, in which British help is being provided to the island. The twin islands are still under the authority of Britishers and as an overseas territory, its law is based on the English Common Law.

The issue is due to the unstable governance in the island nation of the Caribbean, Haiti, where criminals are trying to take over the control of the nation. The criminal activities in the nation have increased tenfolds, as more than four thousand criminals have escaped.

Leaders across the globe are closely monitoring the situation in Haiti where many Caribbean leaders discussed about supporting the island nation to maintain law and order by restoring the authority of the government.

In such conditions, the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos are receiving help from the Foreign Ministry of Britain which is helping them protect its borders. The help provided is intended to protect the island from getting into the worst situations.

David Cameron, Foreign Secretary of Britain, said on the situation, “The safety and the security of the people in the Turks and Caicos is vital following the terrible escalation of violence we have seen in Haiti.”

As per the sources, the shipment of help for Turks and Caicos was made after a request by the island authority. The concern was the illegal migration of people, specifically criminals, into the territory. It is needed to be noted that the distance of the twin islands from Haiti is just around two hundred miles.

In the aid package for the Twin Islands, the British provided high-tech equipment such as coastline sensors to enhance security. They also have some marine patrol boats, which will help to notice and marginalise crime in the region.

Reportedly, the government of Britain is planning to provide multiple help for the islands of Turks and Caicos, including a team of British border officers and other specialists if required to help with the elevation in the situation. The British ministry considers itself responsible for the maintenance of security and protection of people on the islands as its overseas territories.