British HC in Barbados hosts panel discussion on Gender-based violence

The subject of the discussion was ‘Drivers of Gender-Based Violence in the Caribbean’ primarily and more.

British High Commissions in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean invited the people to join in the informative discussion. The subject of the discussion was ‘Drivers of Gender-Based Violence in the Caribbean’ primarily and more.

The discussion will take place on the official page of British High Commissions in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean, that is, UKinCaribbean, on X/Twitter space on Tuesday, 5th December 2023, and the timing will be from 6 pm to 8 pm as per Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

The session will be interactive, so the audience will also be able to be part of the discussion and can put their points as well. The host of the discussion will be Luke Lascaris and Corey Sandiford.

The discussion arranged by the British High Commissions in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is a gesture of their participation in the annual moment of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is a significant international moment observed around the world since 1991, which acts as the voice of people to call for an end to violence happening against opposite genders, more specifically women and girls.

This international motion every year begins on 25th November, which is also observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and goes till 10th December, which is observed as Human Rights Day around the world.

This movement of activism is practised by many people around the world, behind which there is their motive and expectations from everybody to rise and act against the ongoing abuse of women and girls.

Each year, thousands of activists from all over the world utilize the campaign for their work to end violence against females.

The appeal is to come and speak out if anything is wrong with others or the self to make a difference in society. It is seen as the opportunity to give voice and opportunity to those who are hidden and suffering so that they can live a normal and strong life.

The campaign celebrated victories gained by women to achieve their rights. It helped to challenge policies and practices that made women face violence. This is used for the protection of people for those who work to defend the rights of women.

In the Caribbean islands, there is a great influence and trend of this campaign, and many people and organisations who work throughout the year observe these 16 days as major moments. Hence, British High Commissions in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are also participating and showing their involvement as an equal part of society.