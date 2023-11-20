British Airways to start return flights to St Kitts and Nevis

British airways will operate return flights to St Kitts and Nevis from many European countries starting at 481 Euros

The flights will be arriving at Basseterre. The base fare is for a roundtrip including all taxes and fees and a handbag. Extra fees will be charged for checked in luggage. Maximum stay is allowed for 12 months only. The “First-minute deal” to Caribbean with British Airways is available for a travelling period of September and October 2024.

British airway Flights will arrive at St Kitts and Nevis from various European countries details of which are as follows:

Brussels to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 481 euros

Luxembourg to St Kitts and Nevis at 532 euros

Amsterdam to St Kitts and Nevis for 585 euros

Vienna to St Kitts and Nevis at 521 euros

Germany to Saint Kitts and Nevis for for 529 euros

Switzerland to Saint kitts and nevis for 585 euros

France to St Kitts and Nevis for 568 euros

Italy to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 574 euros

Spain to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 583 euros

Portugal to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 609 euros

Sofia to St Kitts and Nevis at 568 euros

Athens to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 583 euros

Scandinavia to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 568 euros

Prague to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 581 euros

Budapest to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 591 euros

Ireland to Saint Kitts and Nevis for 621 euros

British airways partnership with St Kitts and Nevis is due to the island’s enormous potential that helps the airline develop their business they have in Caribbean.

These flights bring an influx of tourism to the nation creating a wider approach of international audience for St Kitts and Nevis. St Kitts and Nevis has a lot to offer from the best hotels to beaches, mountains, UNESCO-listed site, festivals, mountains, delicious cuisine, and a lot more.