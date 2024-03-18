British Airways Boeing 777-236 with two Rolls Royce Trent 800 engines lands at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: British Airways Boeing 777-236 (ER) landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday. The aircraft was powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 800 engines which were taxing out at the airport through a taxiway for departure to Antigua and Barbuda.

The passengers of the aircraft lauded St Kitts and Nevis and its international airport for their exceptional offerings. Many expressed pleasure in visiting the country and enjoying their holidays at several places and hotspots of the country.

British Airways resumed the service of flights to St Kitts and Nevis on October 3, 2021, following the travel restriction during the COVID period. The flight operated between Gatwick to St Kitts and Nevis with a particular schedule of the service.

As per the schedule, British Airways provided service to St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays. At the start of the resumed flights, British Airways operated two consecutive Sundays, October 3 and 10, 2024, providing once-a-week service for those two weeks.

The twice-weekly service on Saturdays and Wednesdays commenced on October 16, 2021, in St Kitts and Nevis. The service of British Airways provided the tourists proper access to St Kitts and Nevis and enhanced the connectivity across the Caribbean region.

Tourism in St Kitts and Nevis has been growing at a record rate with the enhancement of the number of arrivals. Tourism Minister- Marsha Henderson expressed pleasure and said that the airlift sector has received a great boom in 2023 with the operation of the service from airlines such as JetBlue and interCaribbean Airways.

As per the airlift schedule which was announced in February 2024, British Airways operated the 2x weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays from October 31, 2024, to March 30, 2024. The flight number was BA2157 and BA 2156.

The 2x weekly service from Gatwick to St Kitts and Nevis will operate from April 3 to October 26, 2024, with the flights BA2157 and BA2556. The service will be given on Wednesday and Saturday. The flights for Wednesday will operate from June 5 to 12, 2024.