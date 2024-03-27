British Airways 777-200, WINAIR ATR 42-500 arrives in St Kitts

British Airways 777-200 and WINAIR ATR 42-500 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday at the same time.

St Kitts and Nevis: British Airways 777-200 and WINAIR ATR 42-500 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday at the same time. Both the aircraft departed from St Kitts and Nevis to Antigua on their non-flight services to the countries.

The mighty 777-200 by British Airways has departed to Anigua on a short 15-minute hop through Taxiway Alpha of the RLB International Airport. On the other hand, the WINAIR ATR 42-500 powered out of the airport through runway 25 for Antigua.

Both airlines provided non-stop direct and indirect service to St Kitts and Nevis with different timings and flights. The flights have powered out of RLB International Airport for the service to Antigua and Barbuda, connecting the island nations of the Caribbean.

British Airways operated flights for St Kitts and Nevis three times a week, consisting of service for Sundays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays. Twice weekly service on Saturdays and Wednesdays for St Kitts and Nevis commenced on October 16, 2021.

Coming ahead, WINAIR operated its aircraft ATR42-500 on the route of connecting the Caribbean region. As per the service for St Kitts, the airline provided flights on the route from St Kitts to St Maarten two to three times daily.

The second flight flies on the route from St Kitts to Antigua three times a week and from St Kitts to Dominica twice a week. WINAIR also provides service from St Kitts to Tortola twice a week, making the massive expansion of the service.

The airline started its service to several Caribbean regions in January 2024, enhancing its footprints in the region. Notably, WINAIR resumed the service of direct non-stop flights for Nevis Island on March 15, 2024, aiming to enhance its presence.

The service of these two big airlines marked the potential of the airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis which is growing with time.

As per the reports, St Kitts and Nevis secured a significant surge in the airlift sector in 2023 with a growth of 14% in the winter season. The direct international flights which are available year-round provided new avenues for tourism and trade opportunities for the destination.

Flights such as JetBlue which provides direct service from New York to St Kitts and operates three times weekly have opened new chances for the airlift sector. Besides this, United Airlines is set to expand its service for the country in August 2024.

Coming to Air Canada, the direct service has contributed to 66% growth in the airlift sector with the increased seating capacity and surge in demand.

Renowned airlines such as American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, LIAT, WINAIR, and Seaborne Airlines marked the potential of St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

Further, regional airlines such as interCaribbean Airways and Caribbean Airlines also contributed to showcasing the region’s allure and ideal offerings.