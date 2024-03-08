British actress Viscella Richards found dead in Valsayn

Trinidad and Tobago: Viscella Richards, a former British actress, was found dead and tied up inside her house in Valsayn, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 6 March. The reason for her death is assumed to be a heart attack while an incident of robbery took place in her presence.

The deceased victim woman who was currently 79-year-old and also known by her common name of Vicky was a retired British actress. She left the industry twenty years ago and shifted to Trinidad and Tobago from England to spend his retired life.

As per the reports, the incident of the death of Viscella Richards at her Valsayn house was first noticed by her caretaker. It is said that her caretaker was trying to call Richards on her phone at nearly 12:00 pm. The victim, Viscella Richards, was not answering any of the calls, which raised concerns about her caretaker.

Straight after, the caretaker went back to Richards’s house, where she observed that the front door was open. Afterwards, she also noticed that the whole house, including the kitchen and rooms, had been ransacked.

The house’s condition raised her suspicion, and she immediately went to Viscella Richards’s room. In her room, the caretaker found the old victim tied up and lying down unconsciously. The caretaker went to her and discovered that the old lady was already dead.

The incident of the death of the victim, Viscella Richards, after the potential robbery at her house in Valsayn was reported to the police department. In response to the information, the police officers from the local police station took an instant charge and went to the place of the incident.

The police officers went to the scene with the designated medical officers who examined the body of the victim and declared the death of the actress officially. After sharing the observation with the police officers the order for the removal of the dead body from the crime scene was ordered.

The police officer took the house of the victim under their control and started with the investigation and inquiries into the Viscella Richards death case of Valsayn. It is mentioned that the victim has no marks of assault on her body which backs the assumption of her death due to a heart attack.