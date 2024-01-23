Bristol, Simpson and teen injured in San Juan shooting

Bristol and Simpson with 16-year-old boy became victims of shooting in San Juan on Saturday, 20 January, around 2:00 am.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men, Bristol and Simpson, with a 16-year-old boy, became the victims of a shooting in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on the late night of Saturday, 20 January, around 2:00 am.

The victims of the San Juan shooting are identified as a 35-year-old man named Christopher Bristol and a 23-year-old man named Fabian Simpson. The identity of the teenage boy is still not confirmed.

As per the reports, the incident of shooting took place when three victims, Bristol and Simpson with teenage boy, were liming together at Shende Street of San Juan at nearly 2:00 am.

It is said that when the victims were enjoying, suddenly, a white Toyota Axio car went to the place and approached the victims. The suspects sitting in the vehicle were armed with firearms who stopped near the victims and started shooting at them.

Due to the unexpected shooting, everyone panicked and started running to save their lives. The assailants left the place of shooting straight after the attack.

The police department was immediately informed about the shooting incident in San Juan in which three victims, Bristol and Simpson with a teenage boy, got injured. The emergency health services called for help.

In response to the report, officers from the local police station took charge and went to the shooting site. After visiting the place of the shooting, officers confirmed the report and took the area under control to start the investigation.

The injured victims were taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment, where Bristol was treated for his injuries from a shooting in his leg, and Simpson was treated for his injuries of gunshots to his foot. The teenage boy was wounded due to a gunshot on his hip, for which he was treated by the medical staff.

It is said that there have been no deaths reported in the shooting case of San Juan till now, and the three wounded victims, including Bristol and Simpson, are also in stable condition.

People of the island nation and communities around San Juan are panicked and are also sharing their opinions on the shooting of a teenage boy with Bristol and Simpson.

People are saying, “One more shooting in San Juan. There’s not anything new or to get shocked about. In the last few times, we have seen so many similar cases and don’t know what our government is doing.”

People also said, “It looks like we just need now to move out of this island. Why don’t criminals have any fear of the law? Our authorities are so weak that they can’t manage this nation. We daily see crime happening all around the world, but other nations have good police work like our neighbouring islands, but we don’t see it in our police.”

The police department is conducting active investigations and inquiries to trace the suspects of the shooting by following the available clues. The reason for the shooting is also unknown for now, which officers are trying to figure out.

Meanwhile, the people of the nation are demanding justice while hoping for the betterment of the victims. People are also demanding for quick resolution of the issue as soon as possible and the arrest of the suspect from the police department.