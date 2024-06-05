Brazilian military C-98A Grand Caravan aircraft makes crash landing at Suriname

A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) single-engine C-98A Grand Caravan aircraft has made an emergency landing on the runway in the district of Sipaliwini, situated at Souther Suriname

Suriname: A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) single-engine C-98A Grand Caravan aircraft has made an emergency landing on the runway in the district of Sipaliwini, situated at Souther Suriname. The cause of the crash landing was the sudden engine failure which was discovered by the pilot, further commanding to touch down at the island nation.

The aircraft touched down on the land of Suriname on May 29, 2024, and no injury to the crew has been reported. After the proper assessment, the Brazilian military helicopter subsequently transported the aircraft back to Brazil.

Notably, the aircraft departed Tirios (SBTS) Para and was scheduled to land at Manuas Air Base (SBMN), Amazonas, but en route, it developed a malfunction and was not able to reach to assigned destination. The aircraft was from the 7th Air Transport Squadron (ETA)- Cobra Squadron of FAB and the engine failure happened approximately 60 kilometers from the city of Tirios, in Para.

Investigation teams from the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Centre were reported and they launched a probe on the matter.

The public reacted to the situation and recalled the plane crash incident that happened earlier in Guyana. One commented,” Safe.an area looks just like that of Guyana”s plane crash killing five onboard including pilot Mike Charles..and others..Gone but not forgotten…Those pilots and drivers and persons plying land air and sea please be careful.”

The situation was held in August 2023 when a plane from Guyan to Suriname with 44 people on board turned back to the Cheddi Jagan International Aiport following the pilot reported problem of an engine failure.

The Brazilian Military Aircraft has also been carrying some goods as the crew have to land at the destination. But, now the investigation has been launched on the matter, the public also demanded a proper probe and the cause of the engine failure.