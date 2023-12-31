Brazil asks Guyana and Venezuela to respect the terms of Argyle Declaration

Brazil has been quite vocal about its stance on the latest developments between Guyana and Venezuela as the two nations go head-to-head over the HMS Trent.

Brazil has been quite vocal about its stance on the latest developments between Guyana and Venezuela as the two nations go head-to-head over the HMS Trent. Brazil is seen as a key regional partner that took part in the recent peace talks held between President Irfaan Ali and President Nicholas Maduro in St Kitts and Nevis.

During these peace talks, the two nations and various CARICOM and South American leaders came together to draft the Argyle Declaration. While it did not serve as a definitive resolution to the ongoing dispute over the Essequibo region, it did set certain ground rules for both nations to follow so as to avoid an active conflict between them.

Citing this as the key, Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that in light of escalating tensions between Guyana and Venezuela, it is important that both nations respect the terms of the Argyle Declarations, thus maintaining their commitment to peace in the region.

One of the most prolific tenants of the declaration is the agreement between Guyana and Venezuela to resolve their differences through non-violent means. This is seen as the most important aspect to maintain, as regional partners such as Brazil and several Caribbean nations do not wish to be embroiled in a conflict and have deep diplomatic ties with both Guyana and Venezuela.

The Foreign Ministry of Brazil has also asked third parties to refrain from taking active measures such as military exercises and mobilization on behalf of either side, as it could trigger a conflict, undermining the security of multiple nations in the region.

The disputed region of Essequibo is a major bone of contention between Guyana and Venezuela, not just because it makes up two thirds of Guyana’s entire land mass but also because it is one of the most mineral rich swaths of land in the entire region.

Following the United Kingdom’s decision to send the HMS Trent to Guyana’s shores as a show of support against Venezuela, President Maduro made the decision to initiate defensive military exercises in the eastern Caribbean, involving 5000 troops in total.

The Venezuelan President also made the accusation that Guyana had gone against the spirit of the Argyle Declaration, while addressing the nation on national television.

The Ministry of Defense in the United Kingdom has countered this narrative by stating that HMS Trent is making a routine trip, which is part of its various commitments in the region and will engage in military exercises with the military of Guyana, as is the norm.

President Irfaan Ali gave his two cents on the matter by issuing a statement on Thursday. He said that Venezuela had nothing to fear from the activities being undertaken in Guyana’s waters. He reminded Venezuela that Guyana has long standing security partnerships with regional, as well as international partners and is not engaging in provocative behaviour.