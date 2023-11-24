Boy says I was gay then, but not now I am

A 17 years old boy confesses his attraction towards other boys when he was child. He says when he was about 11,12 or 13, he used to get attracted towards boys of his age.

A 17 years old boy confesses his attraction towards other boys when he was child. He says when he was about 11,12 or 13, he used to get attracted towards boys of his age.

However, it is nothing like this now. At that age, everything was so new and I was not aware about what is appropriate or not.

He added, it is not like he did not have crushes on girls. He liked the girls as well. Although, physical attraction he used to get only towards the boys.

Adding up an interest, he detailed the way in which he used to think about boys.

“ I would fantasize about them and imagine everything I’d do with them,” quoted the boy.

Such a statement by him evidently presented all his feelings and desires he used to have then towards other boys.

This even states a clear name “Gay” for him.

However, as the time passed, fast forward, his interest shifted towards the opposite gender. Even he doesn’t know how this happened.

But this happened. And strangely he says that now he could not even think that he used to feel like this for boys.

“ I was Gay as a kid, but cannot imagine it now,” mentioned the boy.

Moreover, he added that now he even fears to have such thoughts and the shift in his feelings has come so apparently.

In the present times, he dates so many girls, gets attracted to them with so much desperation for the intimacy and no single scenario reflects the attraction towards boys.

Probing ahead, he extended that even he is unaware of all the things that happened to him. But by logic or no logic, this happened.

Also he concluded that this is so weird to have the attraction for both the genders in one life which is even divided in two phases of life.

And this is not normal at all.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com