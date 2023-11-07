Boy says for himself – not Gay, but Asexual

A strange confession by a boy gives way to weird thoughts. He confesses that he does not find any of the pleasure in sexual activity.

He said, he has a girlfriend from 5 years, even soon they are to be engaged. However, he never felt any sexual attachment with her.

He even said that it is not that she is not beautiful. Conversely, she is the prettiest girl. But he never felt like she was hot and sexy.

He added, he cuddles with her, kisses her, and even has sex with her. Even do foreplays. To this, he added that just liquid comes out during sex but he never ever felt that.

Moreover, he said that he only has sex with his girlfriends because she loves to have and she literally enjoys all that stuff. And, he loves her so much that can do anything for her even out of his own will and desire.

Just for the sake of her love, he is bound to intimacy.

Although,“I don’t know why I feel such strange things like this,” he quoted.

The fun fact he added is that when it was his first time into intimacy, probably 10 years back. His girlfriend sucked his penis and he begged her to stop that as he was about to get a panic attack.

He highlighted that he doesn’t find any joy with females. However, normally orgasms by himself. He himself does not know how and why this is so.

“I am not a Gay, but people will surely assume me,” he said in this concern.

He said as he does not feel like ever partaking in any sexual activity with any female, this would raise the concern in people’s opinion about being gay.

However, it is nothing like that.

He concluded it by saying that there is a difference between being a gay and asexual. And explained that he does not find sexual attraction in women and this is similar for men as well.