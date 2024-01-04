Bosses & Mimosas to return to Dominica with 2nd edition

Bosses & Mimosas is all set to return to Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort in Dominica on March 16, 2024, know deets

Roseau, Dominica: Bosses & Mimosas is all set to return to Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort in Dominica on March 16, 2024. The second edition of the event will be held under the theme- “Finding Motivation” from 4: 00 pm to 10: 30 pm.

Dominica Tourism Authority said that registration for the event is open now as they are rolling out the red carpet for the attendees. The early bird tickets will remain available until January 31, 2024, for only $125. The exclusive offer will provide a chance to register for the event instantly at a good location.

The evening is promised to be inspiration, motivation and purposeful connections for the guests seeking to spend their time in a peaceful environment. The event will feature motivational speakers, a red carpet, sessions for networking and buffet canapes.

The chance will be given to the patrons to secure their spot in the evening of elegance and motivation. The event will feature:

Red Carpet Experience

In the experience, the audience will be given a chance to make a grand entry on the red carpet. They will ask the patrons to showcase true elegance and sophisticated affairs.

Signature Networking

The event will provide a chance to enhance connections with like-minded individuals and make new relations in the business as well as the entertainment world. The ways of making networks will be part of the teaching in the event.

Network and Professional Photo

The local business owners will develop skills in creating networks and professional photos through the event. It will enhance their personal brand and make them network with business-oriented individuals. The event will also provide a chance to click professional images with their individuals.

Motivational Talks

Under the theme- “Finding Motivation”, the attendees will get the chance to attain knowledge about life and ways of spreading positivity among minds. The talks will help in understanding the ways of navigating challenges fueling success, leadership and motivation.

Unlimited Mimosas

The food will include vegetarian, vegan choices and other dishes showcasing cuisine culture of Dominica.