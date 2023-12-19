Boone Avenue to host ‘Joy of Christmas’ concert in Basseterre

The Joy of Christmas Concert will be held at Boone Avenue in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Joy of Christmas Concert is scheduled to take place on Boone Avenue in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Presented by the Pentecostal Church of God, the event will begin at 7:30 pm.

The event will feature the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and musical events for the entire family. From rhythmic beats to mesmerising masquerade performances, the concert will be filled with the celebration of culture and joy.

The sounds of marbles crashing, laughter, and music will fill the air and create an atmosphere of pure bliss. The concert will feature traditional flavours of St Kitts and Nevis cuisine and showcase local crafts and gift items.

Several churches across St Kitts and Nevis organises such events and concert to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The concert featured songs dedicated to the life of Jesus Christ and the participation of the children in several functions.

Earlier, St George’a Anglican Church hosted the annual Christmas Concert on Monday. The event was held at Cayon Street. It featured soloists who played the songs of Jesus Christ. The Choirs of Children and Adults participated in the event.

Besides this, the educational toys were also distributed to the children to inspire young minds with the vision of the celebration. Under the theme- “Unwrap the gift of learning this Christmas with our educational toys,” the concert made the holiday season a time of fun and growth.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew, also hosted Children’s Christmas Parties in Cayon on December 16, 2023. The party was held at 2 pm, featuring music, food and drinks, games, competition and toys. It was held at Maynard’s Park, Cayon.

He expressed pleasure and said that he had a wonderful time with the children in Cayon at the annual Children’s Christmas Party. He said,” Most importantly, the children had a blast.”

He will also host a Christmas Party for kids in Conaree and St Peter’s on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The party will feature food, drinks, games and toys.