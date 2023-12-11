Booking starts for ‘Star Of The Seas’ cruise by Royal Caribbean

Bookings for the inaugural voyage of Star Of The Seas by Royal Caribbean from 17 August 2025 is now on sale.

Caribbean: Star Of The Seas by Royal Caribbean is now on sale for early birds. The sale is out for the celebration of the inauguration of the grand cruise. The cruise will start its pioneer tour on 17 August 2025.

In the announcement, the much-anticipated Star Of The Seas officially opened for bookings so that travellers who are looking to ride this grand cruise on the seabed can grab the opportunity.

The latest cruise is scheduled for 17 August 2025. The Star Of The Seas management is promising an unforgettable journey which will sail through the perfect day at CocoCay, St Thomas and St Kitts.

There is a strong buzz around the industry, and the fans of cruise and travellers are already planning to visit this luxury ride on the ocean.

In the positive environment all around for Star Of The Seas, Royal Caribbean gives a glimpse of the exclusive facilities available on the cruise offering a range of accommodation options available for various preferences and budgets.

For the travellers who prefer the cosiness of an interior cabin or the budget travellers, all kinds of options are available on the deck, offering a step up in comfort.

The cruise provides good options for visitors who love scenic views, and special care will be taken for those who don’t like to compromise with anything and demand everything of the best kind.

The initial price released of the Star Of The Seas is as follows:

Interior Guarantee – $4,977.58

Interior Stateroom – $5,273.58

Oceanview Guarantee – $5,795.58

Oceanview Stateroom – $5,571.58

Oceanview Balcony Stateroom Guarantee – $7,129.58

Oceanview Balcony – $7,387.58

Junior Suite – $9,575.58

Suite Guarantee – $8,875.58

Ultimate Family Townhouse – $105,177.58

The prices are inclusive of all taxes and contain the fees for two guest allowances on the cruise.

As the Star of The Seas Cruise opened bookings with multiple packages and vast options, people started grabbing the opportunity to secure their spot for the first venture of luxury cruise taking over the sea.

Excited travellers are ready for the voyage and not letting this chance slip out of their hands. As there is very limited availability, anticipation for this cruise within the community is at its peak, while slots are filling faster.

Star of The Seas cruise line invited the travellers of the oceans and congratulated them on the opportunity to start booking their dream voyage.

The Star Of The Seas is going to redefine the cruising experience, and these initial bookings offer great choices for passengers eager to join the journey like nothing else, they said.

With the date of the first voyage getting closer to the Star Of The Seas, it is ready to take over the ocean and mark its presence in the world of the luxury cruising industry.

Royal Caribbean promises to provide a sense of comfort and entertainment with the view of beautiful destinations altogether and says that no one could miss this chance to be part of the historic event.