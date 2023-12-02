Booking open for Excellence Circumnavigation Tour of Antigua

The Excellence Circumnavigation Tour of Antigua is taking place and bookings are open for the same.

The aim of the tour is to Immerse in the breath-taking beauty of the Caribbean gem while sail around the island, indulging in its stunning coastline and hidden treasures.

The tour will give to the opportunity to the travellers to enjoy the warm Caribbean sun, surrounded by crystal-clear waters and pristine sandy beaches. The tour includes a stopover on a secluded, deserted island, where the visitors can unwind, relax, and soak up the serene ambience.

Antigua and Barbuda are a twin island nation consisting of two main islands- Antigua and Barbuda and is located in the west indies of the Caribbean – as well as the small, inhabited island of Redonda and several even smaller islands.

Antigua is known for its beautiful white-sand beaches, lush tropical vegetation and rich culture. the most tourist attractions are Shirley Heights Look out, stingray city, nelson’s Dockyard National Park, devils bridge and frigate bird sanctuary.

Antigua and Barbuda are known for its delicious local cuisine. Fungee and pepper pot is the national dish of Antigua and Barbuda. Other popular dishes include: saltfish and chop-up, bun and cheese, Johnny cakes, black pudding, snapper escovitch, conch and grilled lobster.

Mid-December and mid-April is best time to visit Antigua and Barbuda. It is the peak season of tourism where the weather is pleasant, with little rainfall.

May to November is considered Antigua’s offseason due to the slight threat of hurricanes during this period.

Half moon Bay Beach is world – famous for being one of the most beautiful beaches in the world! Antigua also offers Carlisle Bay beach, low bay beach, galleon Beach and Runaway beach. So many beautiful beaches to explore and relax.

Antigua and Barbuda offer activities for every traveler , from interesting historic tours to private snorkeling in its beautiful waters.