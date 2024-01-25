Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan invites people of Trinidad, Guyana to watch “Fighter”

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan extended a personal invitation to the people of Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname to watch his Movie “Fighter” on Wednesday.

Caribbean: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan extended a personal invitation to the people of Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname to watch his Movie “Fighter” on Wednesday. In a video message, he shared the message of the release of his movie “Fighter”, and asked people to go and watch the movie in these countries.

He said, ”Go and watch my movie Fighter on January 25 in cinemas near you in Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname.” He stars opposite Lady Superstar of India- Deepika Padukone, for the first time.

The Indian movie- fighter has been released today, and the reviews on social media referred to it as “a must-watch a movie.” People on social media who have watched the first show of the movie lauded the plot and gave it 3.5 an four stars. Netizens also appreciated Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s acting and said that they seamlessly played their part.

The movie is based on the connection of the Indian Air Force’s Balakot airstrikes in retaliation to the attack, infused with fictional elements and intense action scenes. Critics added that the movie is a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle that brings together the charismatic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

One of the critics noted that the film effortlessly blends heart-stopping stunts with a gripping narrative, delivering a cinematic experience that keeps the people on the edge of their seats.

While appreciating its VFX, Netizens added,” Amazing VFX with perfect aerial combat scene…no larger than life scenes.It’s an epic to the relentless and undying courage of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Hrithik has put his soul and heart in each and every scene finessed with such perfection.”

Netizens called the chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone “full fire” and said that it had left an impressive mark with nail-biting stunts and emotional moments.

One of the users added,” Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry is superb..Anil Kapoor is on another level and all other characters have also done a splendid job..Fighter glorifies Indian Air Force and every dialogue is right on the face of bloody Pakistani’s ..”

The storytelling and screenplay have also gained attention as social media called it “engaging.” People reacted to it and added that the VFX and BGM is raising eyebrows as it is fully applying to the plot of the film.