Body of female found with multiple stab in Guyana

The body of a female with multiple stab wounds was found on Sunday near West Coast Berbice, Guyana

Guyana: The body of a female with multiple stab wounds was found on Sunday near West Coast Berbice, Guyana. The victim has been identified as Daniele Charles of West Coast Berbice. Charles was last seen by relatives last night, who left her imbibing with friends at a WCB bar.

Her nude body with multiple stab wounds was found in a sparsely populated area; the crime scene also had her ripped clothing and what appeared to be a used condom, among other items.

As per the reports, the police are investigating the incident.

Such incidents have been reported in Guyana, where the people have been killed. Earlier, the decomposed body of a fisherman was discovered in Berbice.

The decomposed body of Mahendranauth Jaipaul, a 56-year-old fisherman of Lot 14 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was discovered yesterday by four fishermen while they were catching crab at Eversham foreshore in Berbice.

The four fishermen — Rakesh Chunilall, age 33, from Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice; Romero Singh, age 31, from Port Mourant Squatting Area; Rayon Singh, age 25, from Palmyra Village; and Bryan Daniels, age 62, of Palmyra Village, went to the No. 51 Police Station and reported the discovery of the motionless body.

When detectives visited the scene, the body was lying on the stomach, face down. Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, the body could not be examined for marks of violence by the crime scene technician.

The body was later escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where it was certified dead by a Doctor on duty and then escorted to Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination and identification of the body.

Jaipaul’s body was identified by his brother, Manpaul Jaipaul, a 57-year-old Hire Car driver of Lot 121 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Police of Guyana have started the investigation and said that they will analyse the situation and implement proper ways to combat it.

