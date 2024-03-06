Blue Peter, Luc de Clercq to return for 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

The Blue Peter and Luc de Clercq are all set to return to the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta from April 17 to 22, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Blue Peter and Luc de Clercq are all set to return to the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta from April 17 to 22, 2024. Both yachts are designed by famous designers in the United Kingdom, aiming to enhance the sailing experience for travellers.

The Blue Peter was designed by Alfred Mylne and built in the UK by W King & Sons in 1930 as a racing yacht. It was named after the ‘P’ flag which was used as the preparatory signal before starting a race it has been fast since the day, she was launched winning over fifty races sailing out of The Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Burnham-on-Crouch in the 1930s and 1940s.

After that, the original owner of the yacht- Desmond Molins decided to get the bigger boat in 1938 he simply increased its length by nearly 10 feet. After the war, the yacht had three different Italian owners and was a permanent fixture at the Mediterranean regattas for many years, even winning a few of them.

Matt bought the yacht in 1999 and spent three years restoring it to its former glory. Looking for a change of scene, Matt accepted a charter to race across the Atlantic in 2012, which was the start of his love affair with the Caribbean and its incredible sailing conditions.

Now, Matt and The Blue Peter spend the summers sailing in Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket and the winters sailing the Caribbean. The Blue Peter was the veteran of multiple Antigua Classic Yacht Regattas and has four class wins to her credit including back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023. It has crew charter spots available for the Classic Regatta.

Besides this, Luc de Clercq was launched in 1933 and designed by Charles E. Nicholson. It was built of teak on steel frames at Camper & Nicholson’s Gosport shipyard in the United Kingdom.

It is known for its beauty inside and out, consisting interior features period polished walnut and teak with beveled glass cabinets in the lower salon. It is perfectly maintained to the highest standards, featuring multiple major refits throughout the sailing experience.

After several years of preparation, the yacht crossed the Atlantic to enjoy sailing in the Caribbean and we can’t wait to see her slicing through the sea in the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.