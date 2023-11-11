Black Sand Sunset Tour and Strip set to promote sustainable tourism

The attendees will be able to get the tickets at the Ministry of Tourism office. It will feature exciting activities, fun, entertainment and music

St Kitts and Nevis: The Black Sand Sunset Tour and Strip is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The event will offer delightful dining and leisure options for both visitors and locals alike.

The Black Sand Strip will be held in collaboration between stakeholders, the Sustainable Development Council and the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis.

The event will start at 3 pm. The attendees will be able to get the tickets at the Ministry of Tourism office. It will feature exciting activities, fun, entertainment and music. The Rum Dawg and Link Up bars will enhance the travel experience of the tourists.

Besides this, everyone will have to come into a particular dress code, which is “Sunday Casual.”

Firstly, the Sunset Tour will commence with a captivating tour of the Sandy Point area- from Charles Fort (Cleverly Hill) to Fort Charles (Fig Tree).

On top of that, the rich history and breathtaking landscapes will add charm to the beauty of this incredible event. The soaking beauty of St Kitts and Nevis will also perfect showcase at the event. The tour will conclude just before sunset, which is around 5: 00 pm.

The patrons will also get the chance to share their charm in the history of Sandy Point from Charles Fort to Fort Charles.

Further, the tour price will be chits for delectable food and refreshing drinks from the renowned Rum Dawg and Link Up Bards.

At 6: 30 pm, the patrons will witness the exhilarating events of the charm. The Black Sand Strip will commence with awe-inspiring cultural performances and stunning modelling showcases.

The special appearance by the talented Erica Edwards and EK the Real Right will rock the stage of St Kitts and Nevis.

The aim of the event is to foster efforts of sustainable tourism and promote the idea of preservation of natural assets.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. [email protected]